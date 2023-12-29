5,000 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 5.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,662,000 after purchasing an additional 421,334 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $170.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

