Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $409.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $400.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

