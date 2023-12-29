Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

