Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 221.7% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $233.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

