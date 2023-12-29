Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $233.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.