Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

Snowflake stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 777,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $202.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

