Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 257,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.