Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 415,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,737. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

