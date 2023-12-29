Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,155 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $139.30. 247,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

