iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.77. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $43.94 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

