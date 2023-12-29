iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.88. 2,211,882 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

