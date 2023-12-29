Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Reduced by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 97,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,746. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.