Solidarity Wealth LLC Purchases 3,451 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $7,438,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $2,760,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paramount Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Paramount Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,806 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,270. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

