Solidarity Wealth LLC Sells 18,376 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Solidarity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.09. The company had a trading volume of 745,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,240. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

