Family Firm Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $64.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.