Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,222.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,844. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,081.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,169.58. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

