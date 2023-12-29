MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.70. 25,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,443. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.85.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

