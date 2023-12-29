Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

CCS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,932. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

