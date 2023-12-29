Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 47,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,450 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

