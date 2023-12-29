Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $246.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.