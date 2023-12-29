Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $41,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $338.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

