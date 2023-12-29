Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,992 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,992 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Century Communities worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $13,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,985,000 after purchasing an additional 143,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.14.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.