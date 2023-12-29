First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.