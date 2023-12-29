Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

