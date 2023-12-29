U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $60,850,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

GPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,999. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

