Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56,854 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

