Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 242 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APD opened at $274.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

