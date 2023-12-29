Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $94.08 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

