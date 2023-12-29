Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 107 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $548.01 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $971.38 and a 200-day moving average of $901.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

