Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $299.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.65 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.01.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

