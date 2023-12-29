Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,991 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,699 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

