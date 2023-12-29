Progressive Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises approximately 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $570.60 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $573.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

