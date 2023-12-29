Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $35.63 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376,749 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avery Dennison worth $35,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.92. 38,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,689. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

