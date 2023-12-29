Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stake Cut by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Choice Hotels International worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. 53,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

