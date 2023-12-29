Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,483 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. 40,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

