Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,805 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Ossiam raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 614,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after buying an additional 238,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MKC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 195,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,260. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

