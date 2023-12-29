Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Exponent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after buying an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,880,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $88.37. 22,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPO

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.