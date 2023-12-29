Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 9.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 71,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,034. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

