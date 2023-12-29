Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $4.44 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC owned about 0.15% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 234,898 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 1,934,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.