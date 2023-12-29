Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 611 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $215,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,044,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.97. 95,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.85 and a 200-day moving average of $431.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.