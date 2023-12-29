Lindenwold Advisors INC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.54 and a 200 day moving average of $373.75. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.66 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

