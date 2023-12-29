Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $444,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.74. 194,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 61,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,500,495.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,552,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

