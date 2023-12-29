Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 4,239 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $64,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 128,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

