Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,476 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,852. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

