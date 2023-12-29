Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

