Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.51. 18,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

