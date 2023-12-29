Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,178 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $325,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 87,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

NYSE:LAD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $329.44. 18,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.59 and its 200-day moving average is $288.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.82 and a 1-year high of $330.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

