Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 198 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,331,000 after purchasing an additional 83,085 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.67. The stock had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.48. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.54.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

