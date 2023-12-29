Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,596,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,724,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $224.28. 36,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,856. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

