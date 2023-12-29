U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $43.69. 120,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,258. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

